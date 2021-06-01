To Our Black Students, with Love: Letter no. 8

To Our Black Students, with Love, is a series of letters from the SLCC student body to our Black students. The Office of Diversity & Multicultural Affairs started this letter campaign to show solidarity with our students in response to the Zoom bombing that occurred during the Black History Month Poetry Slam hosted by the Black Student Union in February 2021. Read more letters here.

Dear Black Student,

I can’t imagine how tired you must be of this conversation. And so, I am writing to tell you that I’m old, but I am not tired. I am done feeling shocked and helpless. I have plenty of energy to keep doing the things I have done in the past like, treating all human beings with dignity, respect, and kindness. But here are some things I’m going to do differently:

I will spend more time talking about racism in my classrooms than I have in the past.

I will have meaningful conversations with my non-Black friends and family members about justice, equity, and respect for humanity — especially for those who are traditionally marginalized, obscured, or minimized.

I will start conversations about race, even with those individuals who don’t seem to hold prejudices. How do I know what they believe if we don’t talk?

I will do my homework. I will be curious and enlightened about Black history and I will explore it more thoroughly.

I will support policies that promote justice and equality.

I will continue to expand my sphere of influence with empathy, understanding, and compassion.

I will talk to my white friends about why it is not Black people’s responsibility to dismantle racism.

I will continue to be enlightened — questioning inequity, the system, and its dynamics.

I want more than ever to deeply understand — that’s not on you, that’s on me. But, know if it ever seems right for you, I am here, and I am listening.

Sincerely,

Jodie Jones

Assistant Professor

Salt Lake Community College