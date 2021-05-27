To Our Black Students, with Love: Letter no. 6

To Our Black Students, with Love, is a series of letters from the SLCC student body to our Black students. The Office of Diversity & Multicultural Affairs started this letter campaign to show solidarity with our students in response to the Zoom bombing that occurred during the Black History Month Poetry Slam hosted by the Black Student Union in February 2021. Read more letters here.

Dear Black Students,

Thank you for being part of Salt Lake Community College. It sickens me that racism exists. You are loved and needed in this school, this community, this state and this country. I have four children who I teach tolerance and acceptance of. I teach them that racial equality is the only way for a peaceful existence in life. Thank you for being your wonderful self. Your life matters.

Matt W. Harris

Assistant Professor