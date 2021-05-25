To Our Black Students, with Love: Letter no. 4

To Our Black Students, with Love, is a series of letters from the SLCC student body to our Black students. The Office of Diversity & Multicultural Affairs started this letter campaign to show solidarity with our students in response to the Zoom bombing that occurred during the Black History Month Poetry Slam hosted by the Black Student Union in February 2021. Read more letters here.

Like many of my fellow students, I was deeply shocked and saddened when I learned about what happened during the poetry slam. I can’t imagine the frustration and feelings of despair. I wish I knew why we continue to have racial discrimination in our communities. My heart goes out to all those affected by this despicable incident. The black community and Black Student Union have my unwavering support. I stand against racism, prejudice, and hate. Black lives matter! You are loved!

-Anonymous