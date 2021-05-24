To Our Black Students, with Love: Letter no. 3

To Our Black Students, with Love, is a series of letters from the SLCC student body to our Black students. The Office of Diversity & Multicultural Affairs started this letter campaign to show solidarity with our students in response to the Zoom bombing that occurred during the Black History Month Poetry Slam hosted by the Black Student Union in February 2021. Read more letters here.

Dear Black Students of Salt Lake Community College,

I was sickened to hear of the atrocious and deplorable actions at the Black Student Union’s poetry slam by a violent gang of white supremacists who were dead set on shutting down your right to freely express yourselves. I can only express my frustration, despair, and anger that such actions can and do still occur and that Black people are still subject to the real harm that hate speech and hateful actions cause. I do believe that all human beings can work together to prevent such harm, but white people like me need to work much harder to rid our community of the white supremacists and racists who wish to enact such hatred and harm on other people. I remain committed to that antiracist cause.

With love,

Clint Gardner

Program Manager

College Writing & Reading Centers