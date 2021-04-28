SLCC celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander community

Salt Lake Community College will host several events to celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

Beginning May 12, the college will recognize the historical achievements and cultural influence of Asian Americans and Pacific Islander Americans through presentations, workshops and food from AAPI community members, businesses and restaurants.

Events include panels “What is AAPI” with TRiO Assistant Director Mikaela Mokofisi and “Centering our Asian and Pacific Islander Identities” as well as a health and wellness workshop.

Programming also includes an exclusive sneak peek of the 2020 documentary “Chinatown Rising” and a screening of “Three Wise Cousins,” a dramatic comedy about Adam, a young New Zealand Samoan man who ventures to his motherland to try to impress his crush, Mary, who claims she only likes “real” Pacific Islander men.

All events will be in person at the Taylorsville Redwood Campus Oak Room and will follow COVID safety processes and policies.

Additionally, starting May 4, the Taylorsville Redwood Centre Court and the South City Campus Forum will also host displays of literature, arts and cultural guides from the SLCC AAPI community.

Follow the Office of Diversity and Multicultural Affairs for more information on AAPI events hosted by the Asian Student Association and Pacific Unity Association.