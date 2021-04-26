SLCC students begin planning for summer

For many students at Salt Lake Community College, warmer weather brings with it the promise of summer and a needed break from juggling both work and classes.

Students at SLCC all take different approaches when summer arrives. Some choose to work full time, while others focus on a full load of classes. Other students take a break entirely, choosing to travel or prepare for the fall semester.

For David Shirts, a marketing major, the end of the spring semester marks the beginning of full-time work to save for college and living expenses in the fall.

“For me, taking a break from school and working full time in the summer will help me pay for the upcoming school year,” Shirts said, noting his summer job also helps him build up savings for investment projects.

A break in routine, Shirts said, helps him perform better.

Making room for other activities can be a “learning activity,” wrote blogger Alicia Hutchinson, who focuses on bringing balance to life. A summer break from school can help students keep from being overwhelmed, she wrote.

Nicole Carr, an SLCC human development major, found staying in school during the summer semester to be beneficial.

“I want to graduate faster, and with my major, I need 600 internship hours to pass,” she explained. “So, this summer will be extra time to help me accomplish that.”

Students may choose to stay in school to avoid losing momentum, according to College Parent Central.

Having a break from routine and getting out of the “tunnel vision” lifestyle can increase performance in school study, mental health, finances and, most importantly, help them enjoy life through hobbies and increase happiness.

Regardless of what a student chooses to do during the summer, it is necessary to plan ahead to perform well for the rest of the year. Contact an academic advisor for guidance.