SLCC celebrates Earth Week

The Thayne Center at Salt Lake Community College is raising awareness about the Earth and sustainability on Thursday and Friday.

SLCC Earth Week 2021 is raising awareness and promoting action around environmental issues through its Upcycle Art Contest. Students were able to create a finished art piece out of items that are no longer useful and created something more practical. Voting ends Friday.

The Earth Day farmer’s market will be Thursday from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Redwood Gardens. Students will be able to participate in a paint by numbers mural project, along with other activities.

An hourlong virtual panel will also be held Thursday at 6 p.m. to discuss sustainability and present students with opportunities for community engagement.

SLCC is also hosting the first #SLCCServes Day of service with TreeUtah to plant trees in a Salt Lake City park on Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. Students can register for the event to participate.

For more information on Earth Week at SLCC, contact Student Leaders in Civic Engagement.