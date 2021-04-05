Bruin Pantry food drive to benefit SLCC community

With the pandemic still looming, Salt Lake Community College’s Bruin Pantry has been keeping the needs of its students, staff and faculty in mind.

The pantry, in association with the Utah Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers, started a food drive April 1 at SLCC campuses. They are collecting non-perishable food items through April 15, and all donations benefit the Bruin Pantry.

White donation barrels are located at multiple campuses:

Jordan Campus: One at the Jordan High Tech Center and one at the Jordan Health Sciences Building.

South City Campus: One at the Student Services Desk.

Taylorsville Redwood Campus: One at the Student Center “Start Here” Desk.

Miller Campus: One in the Miller Free Enterprise Center, room 138.

Safety protocols for COVID-19 require patrons wear masks on campus.

High-demand items include diapers size 3-6, baby wipes, personal hygiene items, peanut butter, canned meats, jams and jellies, pasta sauces, and canned fruit in light syrup. However, the pantry will take all non-perishable donations.

For those in need or who would like to donate after April 15, please visit the Bruin Pantry to get the latest information about hours and locations. Students can also call 801-957-4693 or email michael.braak@slcc.edu.