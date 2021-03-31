SLCC volleyball continues season in Region 18 tournament

The No. 14-ranked Salt Lake Community College volleyball team has enjoyed a successful 2020 season after the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the start until 2021.

Shay Goulding-Meurer, the assistant head coach of the volleyball team, said the players had more anticipation to begin the season due to the pandemic.

“They had more excitement going into this season in January (as opposed to August) because they were so ready to play and so frustrated by all the setbacks,” Goulding-Meurer said. “We were quarantined four times, so we talked a lot about being resilient, and I am proud of how they took on each new challenge as it presented itself through what has been a strange year for everyone.”

Volleyball is a game that deals with momentum swings.

“Contrary to what many believe, we can have more control over momentum than we generally think,” Goulding-Meurer said. “We always talk that the ball has no memory. We are the only ones who can link the bad or the good plays together: one ball at a time.”

The Bruins (12-7, 6-3 Scenic West Athletic Conference) qualified for the Region 18 tournament as a No. 3 seed. Their first match will be Friday against Colorado Northwestern Community College at 10 a.m. in Richfield.

“We like that spot and our chances,” Goulding-Meurer said. “The whole conference has gotten more competitive, and we will have to bring our very best to make it through each match. I feel we are peaking at the right time.”