Lindsay Simons, Derrick Tuff elected SLCCSA president, executive vice president

The votes have been counted, and Salt Lake Community College Student Association welcomes a new president and executive vice president for the 2021-22 academic year.

SLCCSA announced Lindsay Simons as president-elect and Derrick Tuff as vice president-elect during a virtual event before spring break, recognizing the efforts of all candidates for this election cycle.

“I am humbled to have been elected. I ran against incredible people,” Simons, a health sciences major, said of challengers Adrienne Cole and Walter Bishop.

This election cycle was a little different from years past. Instead of the usual posters in hallways and meet-and-greets in building lobbies, candidates had to rely on virtual and digital means to campaign. SLCCSA also employed their new CampusGroups platform for voting, a shift from OrgSync that promises to be a better experience for clubs, organizations and events.

Despite these differences, students still cast their votes and supported their favorite candidates.

“My goal is to help everyone figure out where they fit in and to highlight all the amazing resources at SLCC so we can all become the best versions of ourselves while at SLCC,” Simons stated.

Tuff is also excited to represent the student body as executive vice president.

“This role comes with a tremendous responsibility, and I’m ready to serve to enhance the SLCC experience for all,” he said. “I’m looking forward to advocating for equity and engagement.”

Tuff, a communications major, hopes to highlight SLCC’s need for more opportunities for student growth, both personally and professionally, and strives to provide equity and support for all students.

Following their election, Simons and Tuff will work with SLCCSA to review the applications for executive council and appoint the campus officers. A town hall-style installation ceremony is scheduled for 1-2 p.m. on Monday, April 26.

The deadline for executive council applications has been extended through Friday, March 19.