SLCC offers free tutoring resources

Many students have struggled with their academics during the pandemic. No matter the reason, a little extra help can always be useful.

Thankfully, Salt Lake Community College offers a wide variety of tutoring services to assist students with their work.

Writing and reading

The Student Writing & Reading Center offers free consultation for SLCC students who need assistance with anything related to writing and reading. The center aims to help students succeed by helping them improve their skills through in-person and online tutoring.

According to Clint Gardner, program manager of the Student Writing & Reading Center, free services include a variety of literacy resources for teachers as well.

Gardner said the center can help with “writing projects, applications to another university, writing for grants or scholarships […] help with vocabulary, how to look at a text, and how to tame any giant beast of a text that you’re trying to tackle.”

Gardner did point out, however, that this is not a passive service.

“The writer needs to be engaged in what we’re doing,” Gardner said. “You have to come and get involved and talk with us about the feedback that we give you. We will try our best to give the best feedback and help that we can.”

STEM

For STEM-related coursework, SLCC offers both tutoring and workshops, along with a center for students to study at their own pace. Jose Crespo, the STEM learning director, explained that tutoring is more one on one, whereas workshops are more of a group environment where the leaders are actual faculty who teach the classes.

“If you’re a student who learns better in a group environment and need a little more incentive to learn, the workshop is the perfect environment,” Crespo said.

The STEM Learning Center can help with any course material for mathematics, biology, biotechnology, physics, chemistry, engineering and geosciences.

“This is all a free service and is for people that are taking STEM courses that need help getting to where they want to be,” Crespo explained.

According to Crespo, the program’s goal is to create independent students. Crespo advised against waiting until the end of the semester so tutors can take their time with those using the service.

“This tends to be the time when lots of students come to our services, once they are already drowning late in the semester, and it can be hard to give these students all the help they need,” Crespo said.

ePortfolio

SLCC provides resources for students who are struggling with their ePortfolios. Due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, students need to schedule an appointment beforehand.

At the labs, whether online or in-person, students can speak with lab specialists who can help them start, organize, showcase and share their ePortfolios to MySLCC in meaningful and dynamic ways. It is recommended to not wait to get started, as the labs get very busy at the end of the semester.

Visit the SLCC tutoring portal for a complete list of available resources.