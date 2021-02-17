SLCCVotes: Meet Lindsay Simons, candidate for SLCCSA president

Semesters at SLCC: Five

Studying: Health Science

Hometown: Newport Beach, Calif.

Fun Facts: I am a mom of four, a foster mom to my youngest and a beekeeper of four hives.

Platform Statement

Belonging: I want to help students figure out where they belong at SLCC and where they fit in. I plan to get club involvement up. I want to get more student involvement in campus activities, so that students can really feel like SLCC is their home! I am big on inclusion and diversity.

Academics: I want to work with faculty to come up with better rewards for good grades. I think that working hard and achieving good grades is important and hard. Let’s keep rewarding.

Transformation: Whether you are here at SLCC before you go on to a university or here as an adult trying to better yourself, let’s make these years at SLCC, the best years of our lives. I have been through an incredible transformation while here, and I want others to feel the same way. We have so many resources at SLCC – let’s use them.