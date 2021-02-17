SLCCVotes: Meet Derrick Tuff, candidate for SLCCSA executive vice president

Semesters at SLCC: Two

Studying: Communication Studies

Hometown: Atlanta

Fun Fact: I love to write poetry and perform comedy

Connect: derrick.tuff.9 on Facebook

Platform Statement

Derrick Tuff believes the SLCC experience should be more engaging and equitable for all students. If elected, he will work diligently to create opportunities for networking and events that enhance physical, mental and social health. He will dedicate himself to making the SLCC experience more inclusive and equitable by collaborating with students, academic and nonacademic departments to ensure minorities have access to the resources and support needed for success. He believes in service and will serve the interests of the student body with a courageous and determined spirit.