SLCCVotes: Meet Adrienne Cole, candidate for SLCCSA president

Semesters at SLCC: One
Studying: Communication
Hometown: South Jordan
Fun Facts: I am good listener. I may tell bad jokes, but I’ll laugh at yours. I love to dance and film.
Connect: @cole.adrienne17 on Instagram
Platform Statement
I am running for SLCCSA president because students want to be heard and listened to. I plan on helping ease life for students to enjoy their education, be more involved and feel like they are not a number but unique, creative and inspiring. I am here to listen and put thoughts and words into action.