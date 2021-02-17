SLCCVotes: Meet Adrienne Cole, candidate for SLCCSA president

Semesters at SLCC: One

Studying: Communication

Hometown: South Jordan

Fun Facts: I am good listener. I may tell bad jokes, but I’ll laugh at yours. I love to dance and film.

Connect: @cole.adrienne17 on Instagram

Platform Statement

I am running for SLCCSA president because students want to be heard and listened to. I plan on helping ease life for students to enjoy their education, be more involved and feel like they are not a number but unique, creative and inspiring. I am here to listen and put thoughts and words into action.