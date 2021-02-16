SLCC begins new tradition of giving

Beginning 8 a.m. Wednesday, Salt Lake Community College will host its first-ever Giving Day.

SLCC aims to raise $100,000 by bringing together the college’s stakeholders, employees, and the larger community. The event will last 1,948 minutes in honor the college’s founding year.

Giving Day is part of a multi-year initiative to raise $40 million for scholarships and programs by 2023, the school’s 75-year anniversary. The event will provide awareness about the impact of philanthropy at SLCC, open the door to new investors, and help engage current annual and employee giving donors.

Giving Day will also coincide with National Random Acts of Kindness Day.

“SLCC is acting on this important day to create positive change for its students,” Nancy Michalko, executive director of the SLCC Foundation, said in a press release. “Raising $100,000 is ambitious, but it mirrors the dramatic need of our students. If we meet our goal, this funding will make a huge impact by increasing the number of scholarships we can provide.”

On Wednesday, Mountain America Credit Union and University Federal Credit Union will match donations up to $1,000 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 8 p.m. respectively. SLCC’s Board of Trustees, Executive Cabinet and Foundation Board will also match donations at certain times throughout Giving Day.

With economic issues facing Utah and the rest of the world as a result of COVID-19, the need for financial aid is greater than ever.

“Scholarships can reduce the time our students take to earn their degrees and certificates so they can more quickly enter the workforce, contributing to their family stability, our community and local economy,” SLCC President Deneece G. Huftalin said in a press release. “We are honored to join forces with our current supporters, faculty and staff, stakeholders, and the general public to provide more opportunity for more Utahns.”

Michalko said that all of the funds will go toward SLCC students.

“The amount of giving can make a huge impact for our students by increasing the number of scholarships we can provide as well as the scholarship award amounts,” Michalko said.

Anyone can get involved by going to the Giving Day page on the SLCC website, which features the stories of nine students who will be helped by donations received throughout the event.

“Students and their families are welcome to give. Anyone can donate, and no amount is too small. Join us! The need is great and 100 percent of your donation will positively impact our students and their families,” Michalko told The Globe. “Students can help with the social media push. When you see our Facebook and other social media posts, please push them out to your group. This campaign will succeed if everyone helps get the word out.”