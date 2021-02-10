Black Student Union to address poetry slam incident

One week after online agitators forced the Salt Lake Community College Black Student Union to abruptly shut down its poetry slam, the group will host an in-person and virtual panel to address the events that unfolded.

The Black History Month poetry slam, meant to be a space for creative expression and celebration, was suspended as disrupters joined the video call and began distributing offensive content, including images showing anti-Black violence and inappropriate photos of children.

In response, the BSU will host “No More Silence: A BSU Panel Discussion” at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 12. Participants can join the event both virtually via Zoom and in-person with limited COVID-19 compliant seating in the Student Center Oak Room on the Taylorsville Redwood campus.

Panelists will not be accepting questions during the event. However, participants may submit questions prior to the event. More information and the Zoom link may be found on the Office of Diversity and Multicultural Affairs website.