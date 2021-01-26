Blood drives save lives: Where you can participate

Salt Lake Community College is hosting multiple blood drives throughout the spring 2021 semester.

According to the American Red Cross, someone in the United States needs blood every two seconds. Donating blood can even save several lives if the plasma, platelets, and red cells are separated and used for patients with specific conditions.

Appointments are required, and no walk-ins will be accepted.

The next blood drive will be held Wednesday at the Taylorsville Redwood Campus. All appointment slots are currently filled.

The Miller Campus will host a blood drive Tuesday, Feb. 23, beginning at 11 a.m. Appointments are available for whole blood and power red donations.

Future blood drive information and other events can be found on the News and Events section of the school website.