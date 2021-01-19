Virtual Mega Fair happening this week

With precautions still in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Salt Lake Community College will be holding this semester’s club rush virtually.

The Spring 2021 Virtual Mega Fair will be held online starting at noon Tuesday until midnight Friday. Students can learn about SLCC clubs, community engagement opportunities and other campus resources.

Those who attend have the opportunity to win prizes like an Apple watch, Segway E-scooter, longboard, a new bike and other prizes.

Students can register online to attend. Information for this and other events can be found on the SLCC calendar.