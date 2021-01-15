MLK 2021 virtual panel to explore racial inequality

A new year brings new events and opportunities at Salt Lake Community College, including the Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Keynote on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

The program includes a discussion on racial inequality as well as a celebration of achievements within the African American community. Due to COVID-19, this will be a virtual event.

Prior panelists include several inspirational and powerful changemakers, such as Dr. Yusef Salaam and Raymond Santana, two members of the Central Park Five who now work to prevent wrongful incarcerations, and W. Kamau Bell, comedian and host of the CNN show “United Shades of America.”

This year, four new panelists join this important conversation.

Andre Perry is the author of “Know Your Price: Valuing Black Lives and Property in America’s Black Cities” and a columnist for the Hechinger Report. He focuses on providing commentary focused on race and structural inequality, education, and inclusion in America.

Folklorist Kirsten Mullen and Professor William Darity Jr. co-wrote the book “From Here to Equality: Reparations for Black Americans in the Twenty-First Century,” which talks about the many points in history where the trajectory of racial inequality could have been dramatically altered.

KRS-One is a rapper and lecturer who openly rejects the cultural exploitation and materialism which made hip-hop more and more commercialized; he prefers grounding hip-hop in its original principles of peace, love, unity, and safely having fun.

Anyone interested in attending the virtual panel must register online to receive the livestream link.