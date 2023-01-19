SLCC to celebrate MLK’s legacy with week of commemorative events

In commemoration of Black History Month, Salt Lake Community College will hold four events honoring Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. during the week of Feb. 13.

‘Beloved community’ film and panel discussion

Where and when: Taylorsville Redwood Campus, Technology Building auditorium, Feb. 13, 2-4 p.m.

SLCC will screen a film it co-produced with Brolly Arts. The film focuses on King’s vision of a “beloved community,” a term he popularized during his lifetime of activism.

Following the film’s screening, a panel will discuss where America is today compared to 60 years ago when King shared his “dream” for the nation. The discussion panel will also partially reenact a conversation between King and four civil rights leaders that aired on National Education Television in 1963, just before the march on Washington, D.C.

African American Read-In

Where and when: Taylorsville Redwood Campus, Student Event Center, Feb. 15, noon-2 p.m.

The Student Reading and Writing Center will present the African American Read-In, a literature event established in 1990 by the Black Caucus of the National Council of Teachers of English. Participants looking to read must register in advance and can pick a text of their choice, provided that an African American writer authored the piece. Participants will meet in person, reading for approximately five minutes each.

Concert celebrating: civil rights songs and spirituals

Where and when: South City Campus, multipurpose room, Feb. 15, 7:30-9 p.m.

SLCC chamber singers and award-winning, lyric baritone Robert Sims will sing African American spirituals and civil rights songs.

‘Beloved community’ photography project exhibit

Where and when: South City Campus, George S. & Dolores Doré Eccles Art Gallery; open house Feb. 15, 6-7:30 p.m.

Spanning from Feb. 9 to March 23, with an open house on Wednesday, Feb. 15, the George S. & Dolores Doré Eccles Art Gallery will exhibit photography from local students who participated in the Beloved Community Photography Project.

According to SLCC’s website, “participants highlight their own beloved connections with their communities through photography that celebrates their individual voices and viewpoints.”