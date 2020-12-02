New Jordan Campus Student Center to open next year

Salt Lake Community College’s Jordan Campus is getting a new state-of-the-art student center that is set to open in the spring of 2021.

The 41,000 square-foot building will house a campus bookstore, food services, a Bruin Pantry, a fitness center, a Center for Health and Counseling, child care, a lactation room, a reflection room, information commons, study areas, a student lounge, large multi-purpose events and conferencing space, and more. The center replaces the old Student Pavilion, which was used for student-related activities and events.

Student fees helped cover the cost of the $17 million facility. The building plans also include spaces for the Veterans Center, International Student Affairs, Student Center Operations, the Office of Diversity and Multicultural Affairs, the Disability Resource Center, Academic Advising, the Office of Financial Aid and Scholarships, the Office of Admissions and other college services.

It’s estimated that the center will eventually serve about 5,000 students at the Jordan Campus.

The opening of the Tim and Brenda Huval Student Center will be accompanied by a $500,000 donation from Tim Huval toward student scholarships in SLCC’s Health Sciences program. Tim and Brenda Huval are also the benefactors of the child care center at South City Campus.

Tim Huval, an alumnus and former employee of SLCC and the current CEO of Humana, has a history of involvement with the college.

The new student center will give students at the Jordan Campus access to new technology, resources, and facilities to help further their education and progress.