SLCCSA calls on students to participate in upcoming virtual forum

Salt Lake Community College President Deneece Huftalin will address student concerns during a virtual forum Dec. 1 from 3:30-4:30 p.m.

The forum includes a presentation about student fees and how those fees are used by the college, as well as a question-and-answer session.

“This is a unique opportunity for you to ask President Huftalin questions that you have about the college,” SLCC Student Association President Emily Hernandez Alzamora wrote in an email.

Students can attend the event virtually via Zoom. Questions for President Huftalin can be submitted through this Google Form.