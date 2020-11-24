Grand Theatre tentatively plans to reopen for 2021 season

As COVID-19 cases continue to spike and spread, The Grand Theatre at Salt Lake Community College faces a production dilemma.

The theater canceled its spring and fall 2020 shows because of the ongoing pandemic, but hope still lives for early 2021 productions.

If Salt Lake County’s COVID-19 risk level is low, The Grand plans to move forward with live shows in the spring, according to artistic and executive director Seth Miller.

The Grand is scheduled to open “The 39 Steps” on Feb. 11, followed by “A Raisin in the Sun” on Mar. 25. Miller said both shows have small casts.

“[The shows] are also plays, not musicals, which reduces the risk of spreading COVID considerably,” he said.

The theater, if open, will follow social distancing guidelines and maintain sanitized areas.

“During breaks and when cast members are not on stage, they will be required to maintain social distance from each other,” Miller said. “We will also continue to disinfect the rehearsal space, stage and all props after every rehearsal or show. Costumes will also be laundered every night.”

There is also a special process in place for future auditions, which will be held by appointment.

“Auditions will be held in a space sufficiently large enough to social distance those auditioning as well as the creative team,” Miller said. He added that summer 2020 auditions for “Harriet,” which was ultimately canceled, followed the same protocol.

Miller said masks are required for all those auditioning as well as the theater’s staff and creative team.

As the show dates draw closer, The Grand will make definitive decisions on the status of upcoming productions. Audition dates will be posted on The Grand Theatre app, which is available on all devices.