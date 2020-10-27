Robbery reported at Taylorsville Redwood Campus

A robbery was reported on the southeast corner of Salt Lake Community College’s Taylorsville Campus on Monday, according to a notice emailed to students by Shane Crabtree, SLCC’s executive director of public safety.

At approximately 2 p.m., a male perpetrator robbed a female SLCC student through force, taking her purse and mobile phone. SLCC’s Department of Public Safety and the Utah Highway Patrol are investigating the incident.

The suspect is described as a male Pacific Islander, approximately 30 years old and six feet tall. At the time of the reported incident, the suspect was wearing a brown coat, black shirt and a beanie.

Anyone who has seen this individual is asked to contact SLCC and UHP immediately at 801-957-3800.