SLCC remembers academic advisor Sam Curley

Salt Lake Community College recently announced the passing of academic advisor Sam Curley.

Curley, 54, worked with the School of Arts, Communication and Media, helping students reach their academic goals and succeed in their pursuit of higher education.

“He was a great advisor and beloved by many colleagues. We were fortunate to have him serve at SLCC for so many years,” said Deneece G. Huftalin, president of SLCC.

Curley was a great musician who, according to his obituary, had performed all over the world sharing his love of music and dance with everyone.

Curley was a member of the Navajo Nation and enjoyed serving his people throughout his entire life. Just a few weeks before his passing, he organized an effort to help those who have been hit hardest by COVID-19.

“Sam for me was more than simply a colleague, but more than that, a friend to whom I could go for answers to questions about not only advising but other things,” said Gordon Storrs, academic advisor at SLCC. “He was always so patient with my lack of knowledge sometimes. He never made me feel bad about asking a question, he just answered it. I am sure that is the way he treated every student he advised as well. He was a kind, gentle, principled man who I am so proud to count among my most influential friends.”

Curley was known for helping others and sharing what he loved with everyone he met. He will be greatly missed, not only by family and friends, but by the students and faculty here at SLCC.