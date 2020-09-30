Get involved with the SLCC Student Association

The Salt Lake Community College Student Association has a place for everyone interested in getting more involved with the school.

SLCCSA works as a liaison between students and the school. They also collaborate with SLCC staff and professors to build relationships across campus.

Sean Crossland, the acting director of Student Life and Leadership, encouraged students to apply if they are passionate about being involved or want to have a voice in implementing positive change around the school.

“The Student Association is intended to be a group that represents the student body and helps to shape the priorities of the institution,” Crossland said.

Applications for SLCCSA can be found on the Student Life and Leadership page under the Get Involved tab. While the board for the 2020-21 has already been formed, there are many opportunities to get involved with SLCCSA throughout the year.

Nelly Quintanilla, a coordinator in the Office of Student Life and Leadership, encouraged students that have questions or are interested in the involvement link to email SLCCSA’s advisors at nelly.quintanilla@slcc.edu and nick.rhodes@slcc.edu.

“For many years, Student Association has dedicated themselves towards the betterment of the student body, the inclusiveness in events and the overall sense of belonging for our students,” Quintanilla said.

Students involved in SLCCSA develop several skills.

“This is a great way for students to build their resumés, network and build relationships with students and faculty,” Crossland said. “Students will get more hands-on experience working through systems of decision making, policy, and other areas of student needs.”

While some positions on SLCCSA are elected positions, anyone can apply.

Students interested in applying should know that SLCCSA typically holds meetings once a week, or more often during event planning. There could also be additional work outside those meetings.

SLCCSA is made up of the Presidents Board, the Equity and Diversity President, the Student Senate, The Central Region Board, the North Region Board, the South Region Board, and the Publicity and Advertising board.

The executive council explores topics such as addressing student issues and needs, providing access to resources as well as opportunities and working in the community. Other boards in SLCCSA work in collaboration with other centers and clubs.

SLCCSA has been involved in creating several projects, including the Bruin Pantry, and student community gardens started as student-driven initiatives.

“The recycling program on campus also started as a student-driven initiative and is now nationally recognized and is diverting a substantial amount of waste every year,” Crossland said.

Student Life and Leadership is operating remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic. Visit their website to learn more about SLCCSA.

An earlier version of this story originally appeared in the 2020 back to school issue.