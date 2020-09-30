Navigating MySLCC

Salt Lake Community College is a popular choice for students due to its open enrollment for all Utah residents and its commitment to student success.

SLCC has multiple campuses located throughout the valley, while offering greater flexibility during the coronavirus pandemic with online options for those unable to attend in person. The college’s web portal, MySLCC, prepares students for success and helps provide a more personal experience at SLCC.

MySLCC allows students to register, add or drop classes, retrieve their student number, reset passwords, pay for tuition, check grades, and much more.

Registering for college can be stressful, but SLCC makes it easy with just three steps:

Apply and be admitted

Register for courses

Pay tuition and attend classes

Rachel Nelson, a specialist at SLCC for prospective students, understands the drive that SLCC has to meet the needs of all their students.

“We’re here to help,” says Nelson.

Over the phone, students are educated with several options that may benefit them. Students can also get help navigating online resources.

MySLCC makes ordering transcripts quick and easy. All you need to do is apply and then they will send it to you. Additionally, MySLCC provides a simple step-by-step process for students to obtain their transcripts and also provides information on what credits can be transferred and to where.

SLCC offers step-by-step instructions for several tasks on MySLCC, including registering for classes and ordering transcripts.

Students can currently register for eight-week courses for the second half of fall 2020 semester. Spring 2021 registration begins Oct. 19. Contact the Office of the Registrar and Academic Records for more information.

An earlier version of this story originally appeared in the 2020 back to school issue.