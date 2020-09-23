SLCC hosting Latinx Heritage Celebration events

Join Salt Lake Community College in celebration of Latinx Heritage with an entire month of events dedicated to celebrating “Latindad.”

The Latinx Heritage Celebration, formerly known as Hispanic Heritage Month, runs Sept. 15–Oct. 15. The festivities kick off with a student panel Sept. 23 and include remote and in-person events throughout its run.

Our story: Empowering communities through student lenses – Sept. 23 at 5:30 p.m.

Hear Latina, Latino and Latinx students from across SLCC campuses and academic programs share in their unique experiences at SLCC. This is a remote event.

“The Infiltrators” – A Discussion with LUChA – Oct. 7 at 6 p.m.

Hit the G.A.S. – “The Infiltrators” Edition – Oct. 8 at noon

“The Infiltrators” highlights the stories of undocumented activists who were purposefully detained and went undercover at a private, for-profit detention facility in Florida. Those who register for this event will receive a link to watch “The Infiltrators” at no cost. These events are remote.

Cultural Resistance Banner Workshop – Four dates and locations

This community-oriented workshop is a hands-on opportunity to learn about banner-making as well as to engage in a discussion about how Latin American communities have participated in global resistance efforts against machismo, racism, anti-Blackness, homophobia, transphobia, settler-colonialism and environmental destruction. Join for one or all four workshops. These events are currently in-person. All participants must wear face coverings and abide to social distancing guidelines.

Latinx Mural Unveiling – Nov. 11 at 6 p.m.

This unveiling of an art installation for Latinx SLCC students by Latinx SLCC students is a three-piece mural symbolizing resilience, courage, and the rich cultures represented in our Latinx community in the greater Salt Lake City area and at SLCC. This is an in-person event at one of three event locations, Taylorsville Redwood, South City and West Valley Center, and also available remotely.

Visit the SLCC Latinx Heritage Celebration page for more information or to register for events.