Black History Month events at SLCC begin Thursday

This year’s Black History Month celebrations at Salt Lake Community College will begin in late January and continue throughout the celebratory month of February, the school’s Office of Diversity and Multicultural Affairs has announced.

Yellow poster with information about Black History Month events for 2024
SLCC and the Black Student Union will host several events for Black History Month. The events begin Jan. 25 at South City Campus, followed by five events in February. (Bao Lam)

The first celebration – a “kick off” – is set for Thursday, Jan. 25, from 5–7 p.m. at the Clifton G. Sanders Social Justice Institute, located on the South City campus. Five events will then follow, all at the Taylorsville Redwood campus. Details are as follows:

Poetry Slam/Artistic Expressions

  • Thursday, Feb. 1, from noon–2 p.m.
  • Student Center, Oak Room

Support Black Businesses Day/Pop-Up Shops

  • Thursday, Feb. 8, from noon–4 p.m.
  • Student Event Center

African American Read-In

  • Wednesday, Feb. 14, from noon–2 p.m.
  • Student Event Center

Multicultural Fashion Extravaganza

  • Thursday, Feb. 22, from noon–2 p.m.
  • Student Event Center

The SLCC Black Excellence Alumni Dinner (private event)

  • Thursday, Feb. 29, from 5–8 p.m.
  • Student Center, Oak Room

The excellence dinner “aims to honor the achievements of past Black graduates and alumni of [SLCC],” according to the school’s Black Student Union. The group invites former students to fill out the event’s form.

Multicolored poster with information about the Black Student Union
The Black Student Union will host several events for Black History Month at the South City and Taylorsville Redwood campuses, beginning with a “kick off” celebration Jan. 25. (Bao Lam)

Additionally, the Black Student Union said they are seeking Black-owned businesses in Utah to participate in the “pop-up shops” event on Feb. 8. The group will share a vendor registration link when reached on Instagram via direct message.

