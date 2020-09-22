Celebrate National Voter Registration Day

Sept. 22 is National Voter Registration Day. This nonpartisan civic holiday endeavors to create an awareness of voter registration opportunities to reach tens of thousands of voters who may not register otherwise.
Nearly 3 million voters have registered to vote on this holiday since its first observation in 2012.
The National Voter Registration Day website acknowledges that “there is an information gap that prevents voting eligible citizens from getting registered to vote, casting a ballot, and having their voices heard in our democracy.”
This holiday advocates for voters’ need to register or update their registration for reasons such as moving to a new address, turning 18, becoming a citizen, or changing their names.
Action Utah offers four easy ways to register in the state of Utah:
- Online. With a current Utah drivers’ license, voters can easily register at vote.utah.gov.
- By mail. If voters don’t want to register online, they can fill out this form and mail it in.
- In person. Voters can also register in-person at their local county clerk’s office as well as several other government offices, including the local DMV, the Department of Workforce Services, and the Utah State Department of Health.
- By text. Registering by text can take less than a minute, and voters can do it right now. Simply text “VOTERISE” to 788-683.
Follow #VoteReady and #NationalVoterRegistrationDay on social media or visit nationalvoterregistrationday.org to learn more.