Photos: Hello Kitty Cafe Truck makes friends in Utah

This year is Hello Kitty’s 50th anniversary as well as the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck’s 10th anniversary. The fully pink and iconic Hello Kitty Cafe Truck continues its celebration of these anniversaries by touring around the United States selling Hello Kitty themed merchandise and snacks.

The Hello Kitty truck visited Utah on Nov. 15 and made a stop at Fashion Place Mall in Murray. Utah locals enjoyed Hello Kitty themed macaroons and giant cookies as well as 10th anniversary Hello Kitty Cafe Truck merchandise.