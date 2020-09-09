Photos: High winds cause damage, power outages along Wasatch Front

Hurricane-force winds struck the Wasatch Front on Tuesday, creating tons of debris and causing numerous power outages.

Wind speeds approached 100 mph, toppling 45 semi-trucks. Several trees lay broken or uprooted on homes, streets and sidewalks.

More than 180,000 customers lost power. As of 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Rocky Mountain Power reported 3,613 outages in Utah affecting 93,966 customers.

Several school districts canceled classes. Salt Lake Community College also closed multiple campuses Tuesday.

Gov. Gary Herbert, Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson, and Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall all declared state of emergencies in response to the windstorm.

