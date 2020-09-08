High winds wreak havoc in Utah

High winds created chaos throughout the Wasatch Front on Tuesday.

Salt Lake Community College first canceled classes at Library Square and Airport campuses Tuesday morning, followed by South City and Westpointe campuses in the afternoon. The winds also toppled several trees at South City Campus.

Due to power outages and severe weather, SLCC will close the South City, Westpointe, Airport, Library Square, Writing Center campuses at 4:00PM. for the remainder of the day. For more information and updates, visit https://t.co/b6rD90YeZE or our information line at 801-957-INFO. — Salt Lake CC (@SaltLakeCC) September 8, 2020

Statewide, Rocky Mountain Power is attempting to restore service to over 170,000 customers, with the majority of outages occurring in Cache, Davis, Weber and Salt Lake counties. A spokesperson said the length of outages could reach 48-72 hours.

Updated @ 1:06 pm: Restoration efforts will continue as crews respond to nearly 2,500 separate outages affecting over 180k customers throughout Utah, Idaho, and Wyoming. We appreciate your continued patience as we work around the clock to restore power to all those affected. — Rocky Mountain Power UT (@RMP_Utah) September 8, 2020

The windstorm forced school cancellations in Salt Lake, Weber, and Davis counties. UTA stopped TRAX services because of outages and debris, and rerouted bus lines.

#TRAX Update 3:20 pm: Blue, Green, Red, and S-Line are NOT IN SERVICE at this time, due to multiple power outages and debris on rails. You will be notified when trains resume their regular schedules. Call 801-743-3882 for more information. — UTA (@RideUTA) September 8, 2020

According to KSL, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall declared a state of emergency due to the damage caused by the windstorm. City Creek Canyon, U.S. Highway 89 and other roads have also closed.

Windstorm updates: • More than 58K without power

• Schools closed in Salt Lake, Weber, Davis counties

• City Creek Canyon, US 89, other roads closed

• TRAX shut down, buses re-reroutedhttps://t.co/epfF3HQbIY — KSL (@KSLcom) September 8, 2020

SLCC students are encouraged to sign up for campus emergency alerts sent via text message, by phone, and email.

