High winds wreak havoc in Utah

A mature tree lies uprooted across a sidewalk Tuesday at South City Campus. Salt Lake Community College canceled classes at multiple campuses because of high winds. (Zac Hodge)

High winds created chaos throughout the Wasatch Front on Tuesday.

Salt Lake Community College first canceled classes at Library Square and Airport campuses Tuesday morning, followed by South City and Westpointe campuses in the afternoon. The winds also toppled several trees at South City Campus.

Statewide, Rocky Mountain Power is attempting to restore service to over 170,000 customers, with the majority of outages occurring in Cache, Davis, Weber and Salt Lake counties. A spokesperson said the length of outages could reach 48-72 hours.

The windstorm forced school cancellations in Salt Lake, Weber, and Davis counties. UTA stopped TRAX services because of outages and debris, and rerouted bus lines.

According to KSL, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall declared a state of emergency due to the damage caused by the windstorm. City Creek Canyon, U.S. Highway 89 and other roads have also closed.

SLCC students are encouraged to sign up for campus emergency alerts sent via text message, by phone, and email.

