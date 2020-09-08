Mega Fair happening this week at SLCC

Although COVID-19 has changed things, Salt Lake Community College adjusted one of its signature events for new and returning students this week.

SLCC will hold the recently rebranded Mega Fair, formally known as Club Rush, on Wednesday and Thursday. Clubs, campus resources, and community engagement programs all await the opportunity to show off what they provide to students.

This year, because of the pandemic, clubs will hold virtual tables via Microsoft Teams. Students may click into these tables to learn more about each club, ask questions and get to know other club members.

The Mega Fair will be noon to 2 p.m. both days. Students can visit as many virtual tables as they would like during the allotted time.

Prizes, including an Apple watch, will be awarded to attendees.

Students can visit the SLCC Welcome page for more events occurring through the month of September.