Preview of the 2020 presidential debates

With the Democratic and Republican national conventions now history, candidates and citizens alike prepare for the 2020 presidential debates.

Streamed live to millions of Americans to watch in their own homes, the Democratic convention ran Aug. 17-20, followed by the GOP convention Aug. 24-27. Utah 4th Congressional District candidate Burgess Owens and Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes spoke at the Republican convention Wednesday and Thursday night, respectively.

Looking ahead to the presidential debates, which will air live and uninterrupted by most major news stations, President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will first take the stage together Sept. 29.

Two more debates between Trump and Biden are slated for Oct. 15 and 22.

A vice presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence and California Sen. Kamala Harris will take place Oct. 7 at the University of Utah. Stay updated with The Globe for extensive coverage.

Presidential debates

Sept. 29, 7-8:30pm MDT at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland

Oct. 15, 7-8:30pm MDT at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami

Oct. 22, 7-8:30pm MDT at Belmont University in Nashville

Vice presidential debate