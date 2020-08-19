Book buying options for SLCC students

Salt Lake Community College students have many options to consider in accessing their textbooks. Whether it be in digital or print format, students can find affordable prices and availability.

For students wondering where to buy or rent their textbooks, SLCC campus bookstores are one possible source.

Students can search for their textbooks using their student ID, or “S” number; or by entering the campus, program, term of the semester, and course information.

Students can also purchase their textbooks digitally via Amazon or Chegg. Students can search by ISBN number, the title of the textbook, or the author.

Amazon offers students the chance to sign up for Prime Student at a discount, which offers fast, free delivery on over 100 million items, unlimited access to Prime movies and TV shows, and exclusive deals. Students can save up to 90% on textbooks with a Prime Student membership.

Chegg allows students to save up to 90% on textbook rentals. The website also offers students step-by-step assistance 24 hours a day, seven days a week from an online tutor for their difficult classes.

Another campus resource for textbook rentals involves the Open Educational Resources (OER) located at the Taylorsville Redwood Campus.

“There is information regarding how to find open educational resource courses, there is a list that walks you through the steps on how to find courses, and a video tutorial that explains when you register for classes, how to select a course that is using an Open Educational Resource material,” said Andrea Scott, operations associate for Open SLCC.

Jen Hughes, the librarian for Open SLCC, says the cost savings makes a big impact, especially for community students, on how much they have to pay.

“Sometimes those hidden fees that students don’t realize when they first start out college [are] about how much books are going to cost. It really helps decrease that burden on the students,” said Hughes.