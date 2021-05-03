A graduation checklist for SLCC students

Graduation is right around the corner, which leads to an important question: Are you ready? Let’s go over some important information to keep in mind during this exciting time.

How do I know if I am ready to apply?

In order to know if it’s time to apply for graduation, make sure to visit DegreeWorks on MySLCC. If it’s time to apply, do it the semester before you plan to graduate.

What happens next?

After submitting an application, a student should receive an email notification of their graduation status in their BruinMail account within five business days.

While waiting on this step, a student should take the time to double-check that their address is up to date.

“We send out these diplomas to thousands of students every year, and we get dozens of them back because students forget to update their addresses, so if students can update their address, that would make it much more likely for them to get their diplomas,” advised Jeremiah Borrowman, the graduation coordinator for Salt Lake Community College.

What role does the Graduation Office play?

The Graduation Office is here to help students during this important milestone. When students apply for graduation, the office makes sure that the individual has met all the requirements. If they haven’t, students will receive an email informing them of any missing items. If students need to complete certain requirements, the Graduation Office will help guide them in order to fulfill the missing requirements.

Everything in place? Attend the Grad Fair

Students on the right track to graduate should mark their calendars for the Graduation Fair, which will be held at the Taylorsville Redwood Campus bookstore.

“The Graduation Fair is where students come and see what graduation is all about — the products, caps and gowns, the regalia, Stole of Gratitude, everything we sell to students as they prepare for their commencement ceremony,” explained Jose Chavez, operations manager at the Taylorsville bookstore.

Students who attend the Grad Fair will be able to see all the graduation products available to them. Some might be able to get their honor cords, which celebrate their achievements. Students who purchase items will be able to take them home that same day.

“If you are graduating, we suggest you come to the Graduation Fair,” said Chavez, who has been a part of multiple fairs after working for 23 years at SLCC.

The Grad Fair will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 20 and 21 at the Taylorsville bookstore, inside the Student Center. Students who cannot attend can still order these items online.