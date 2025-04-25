SLCC commencement countdown: Celebrating a new chapter

For many graduating students, commencement is more than just a ceremony — it’s a culmination of years of hard work, sacrifice and determination.

Whether it’s overcoming financial hardships, balancing family responsibilities, or honoring a loved one’s legacy, each graduate has a unique story of perseverance.

Salt Lake Community College will celebrate its graduates on Friday, May 9 at the Maverik Center in West Valley City. The commencement ceremony will honor students who have completed their degrees or certificates in the fall, spring, or summer terms.

A graduate’s perspective

International student Fabrice Andre overcame financial struggles to earn his degree. Originally from Haiti, Andre never expected to attend college, as his family had limited access to education. Thanks to a host family’s support, he was able to enroll at SLCC and now looks forward to graduation.

“Graduation feels like winning a soccer game,” Andre said. “It represents all the hard work I put in.”

While he initially planned to return to Haiti, he has since married and is considering continuing his education at either the University of Utah or Brigham Young University.

“Education is the key to becoming a better person,” Andre said. “One day, I hope to use my degree to help my family and my country.”

Despite challenges along the way, particularly when hearing distressing news from Haiti, Andre found support through SLCC’s counseling office, which helped him navigate difficult times.

A journey of determination

Saydee Robles first enrolled at SLCC in 2013 but took breaks from school before returning full-time in 2019. She pursued a degree to honor her late father, who had only a third-grade education.

For Robles, graduation is a deeply personal milestone marking both an end and a new beginning.

“It took me longer to graduate because I was going part-time for several years,” Robles said. “Balancing school and childcare were tough, but my husband sacrificed to stay home so I could finish my degree.” Now, after years of hard work, she is excited to finally graduate.

Avelina Salazar, department manager at the SLCC bookstore, oversees the sale of graduation caps, gowns, tassels and other commemorative items. The bookstore also offers a special “stole of gratitude,” which students can give to someone who supported them through their academic journey.

Graduates with a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher will receive honor cords, recognizing their academic achievements. The celebration marks a significant milestone for students as they complete their academic journeys and prepare for the next steps in their careers or education.

The event, organized by the graduation office, will feature speeches, diploma cover presentations and a chance for graduates to reflect on their journeys.

Sara Pham, graduation coordinator at SLCC, emphasized that students could participate in the ceremony even if they have outstanding coursework, but their credentials will not be posted to their transcript until all requirements are completed. If necessary, students can move their graduation application to a future semester.

Students who wish to participate in graduation need to complete an application. For more information about graduation, deadlines, and requirements, visit SLCC’s graduation office online or call 801-957-3878 ext. 4035.