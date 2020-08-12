1.5% tuition increase postponed until spring 2021

Last year, full-time Salt Lake Community College students saw a 2% increase in their tuition. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic and concerns for staff and students, SLCC delayed its tuition increase for 2020-21 until the spring 2021 semester.

The Utah State Board of Regents approved a 1.5% bump in tuition for SLCC, which translates to roughly $52 more per year for full-time students.

Several institutions chose to implement tuition raises this summer, however, SLCC and the University of Utah opted to postpone their tuition hikes until January of next year.

“We work very hard as an administration to keep our costs as affordable as possible … we know college is a significant investment and we believe it should be affordable for all that would like to attend,” stated Dr. Charles Lepper, vice president for student affairs and enrollment management.

During a virtual meeting of the Utah State Board of Regents this past spring, SLCC President Dr. Deneece Huftalin noted that SLCC has saved students money by reducing or eliminating fees on several courses, but the increase in tuition would provide extra funding for staff recruitment and retention, according to the Salt Lake Tribune.

The Utah State Legislature is responsible for paying 75% of the money needed for the raises in salary for higher education. The tuition increases help cover the remainder of that salary adjustment.

“We have to find that balance in making sure we’re paying competitive wages in order to keep talented professionals for our students,” Lepper said.

SLCC was able to retain all staff members during the pandemic and even saw an uptick in summer registration, up 7% from last year.

“We hope to see more students return this fall to finish their degrees,” Lepper said.

Staff members will not be receiving raises this year, to ensure classes are more affordable for students during this time. Since classes transitioned to an online format for summer semester, the school not only waived the typical $40 online fee, but saved money on things like supplies, making it possible to defer the tuition increase until spring 2021.

Lepper says SLCC continues to be fully committed to students’ academic and personal successes.

“We’re here to support you, and we’re looking forward to having students back in the fall. We will be here championing your success every day; reach out to us and utilize the resources on and off campus and ask for help as needed,” Lepper added.

Other tuition increases

Below is a breakdown of statewide tuition increases by percentage and dollar amount.

University of Utah: 2%, $165

Utah State University: 2.8%, $183

USU-Eastern, Moab, Blanding: 3.5%, $123

Weber State University: 2%, $100

Southern Utah University: 0%, $0

Snow College: 2.25%, $76

Dixie State University: 3%, $142

Utah Valley University: 1.38%, $70

Salt Lake Community College: 1.5%, $52

Source: Utah System of Higher Education