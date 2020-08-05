SLCC lifts shelter-in-place order at Taylorsville Redwood Campus

Two armed robbery suspects forced the Taylorsville Redwood Campus into shelter-in-place mode Wednesday afternoon, shortly before 1:30 p.m. “Law enforcement activity in progress,” SLCC Public Safety announced via Twitter.

The Unified Police Department posted an alert on Twitter at 1:44 p.m. stating, “Taylorsville officers are in the vicinity of SLCC searching for two armed robbery suspects. They are described as white males, in their 20’s, with brown hair wearing jeans. They changed their shirts after the robbery.”

Emails were also sent from SLCC Emergency Operations asking anyone on the Redwood campus stay inside until “notified that that situation is clear.” The shelter-in-place order was lifted by 2:29 p.m.

“The campus is safe and has been searched and secured by law enforcement. You may continue your activities freely,” Emergency Operations said in an email and voicemail sent to students, faculty and staff.

It was unclear whether the suspects had been apprehended by police at the time the order was lifted.