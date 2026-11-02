In photos: Students try their luck at annual Casino Night

Salt Lake Community College hosted its seventh annual Casino Night on Oct. 23.

The event, organized by the Thayne Center, took place at the Student Center at the Taylorsville Redwood Campus. The main attraction was a mock casino featuring blackjack, roulette, and craps. Attendees received 300 poker chips, not tied to real money, and at the end of the evening, players traded chips in for raffle tickets.

The raffle featured a bag of prizes, including candy and SLCC merchandise. The college also provided guests with pizza and mocktails.

About 200 people attended Casino Night, according to Thayne Center Event Coordinator Darroll Young.

Young said the purpose of Casino Night is simple: fun.

“That’s all it is. There is no alcohol, no real gambling. It’s an event to come and let some steam off.”