Students at SLCC confront procrastination as deadlines pile up

When college students put off completing an assignment, a manageable week can quickly turn into a stressful race against the clock.

For Salt Lake Community College graphic design student Stephanie Delgado, procrastination was not a problem she could continue to put off. A few hours before an exam, she was still studying material she had hoped to finish weeks earlier.

A tricky balancing act

Delgado’s experience shows how delaying one assignment can add pressure for students juggling several classes and responsibilities. Some SLCC students say they are experimenting with calendars, music and routine changes to stay on track.

Delgado, 20, is taking four classes and working toward an associate degree she expects to complete in May. She said focusing on three courses can leave her scrambling to catch up in the fourth.

“I need to get everything done,” Delgado said. “But it’s kind of hard sometimes, too.”

Her problem is not simply finding time for schoolwork. She also wants to spend time with family and friends and look for a job or an internship. Those competing priorities make it difficult to keep every assignment on schedule.

Over the past few semesters, Delgado has tried using a calendar to track assignment due dates and prioritize tasks. She said the system remains a work in progress.

“I’m actually still figuring out how that works,” Delgado said, adding that she wants to become more productive.

A lack of motivation

SLCC student Alex Brunson, 22, described a different obstacle: finding the motivation to begin. He said his motivation can shift. Sometimes, he starts an assignment quickly and works until he is close to finishing. Other times, he waits until he feels ready to work.

“… I gotta have the mindset to do it,” Brunson said. “But sometimes, [I] just force myself to do it.”

When that happens, Brunson said he might finish a YouTube video or choose music to play before he starts working. Interest in the subject also makes a difference.

Brunson enjoys theater, including acting and technical production. He said work connected to those interests is easier to tackle than tasks he finds less engaging.

The deeper roots of procrastination

Research suggests procrastination involves more than poor scheduling.

In a 2007 review published in Psychological Bulletin, researcher Piers Steel examined evidence linking procrastination with factors including task aversiveness, impulsiveness and self-control.

The findings offer context for the different challenges Delgado and Brunson face.

Their approaches are not identical; Delgado tries to plan further ahead, while Brunson focuses on getting himself to start. Both describe procrastination as something they are still learning to manage rather than a habit with a simple fix.