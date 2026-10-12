Zine Machine honors late Publication Center specialist Ken Nelson

Salt Lake Community College’s Publication Center launched its newly repurposed Zine Vending Machine on Sept. 29. Previously located in the Community Writing Center, the machine allows students to make and leave a zine or take one home for themselves.

The Zine Machine was dedicated to Publication Center specialist Ken Nelson, who died in July.

“This Publication Center wouldn’t exist, certainly not as it does, without him,” said Brenda Sieczkowski, an associate professor and the director of the Publication Center.

Students can check out the new Zine Machine in the AAB at the Taylorsville Redwood Campus.