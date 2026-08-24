A message to students from President Greg Peterson

Welcome to Salt Lake Community College!

Whether you’re beginning college for the first time, returning after time away or preparing for the next step in your career, we’re glad you’re here.

SLCC starts where you are and builds from there. Throughout your time here, you’ll be supported by more than 3,000 college employees who are deeply invested in your education and ready to guide you forward. You’ll find instructors who care about your progress, advisors to help you navigate your options and staff members across the college working to support your success.

We also understand that many of you balance college with work, family responsibilities and the demands of daily life. SLCC offers resources to make that balancing act a little easier, including free transit passes, low-cost health care through our Center for Health and Counseling, discounted childcare, the Bruin Pantry and more. Talk with your advisor about the resources available to you or use the “Raise Your Hand” feature in the MySuccess portal when you need assistance or more information.

I also encourage you to make SLCC an important part of your community. Join one of our more than 60 student clubs, attend a college event or introduce yourself to someone in one of your classes. The relationships you build here can become an important part of your college experience and may remain valuable long after your time at SLCC.

On behalf of everyone at the college, welcome! We’re proud that you chose to join us, and we look forward to seeing where your education takes you.

Go Bruins!

Greg Peterson, EdD

President

Salt Lake Community College