SLCC students showcase growth at mid-spring band concert

After weeks of rehearsals, student musicians at Salt Lake Community College took the stage Tuesday, March 3, at the South City Campus for a mid-spring band concert that highlighted the progress they made throughout the semester. The show included jazz and rock bands, each performing songs they prepared through weeks of practice.

The concert is part of SLCC’s two-year music program, which offers students a foundation in music theory, conducting and performance while preparing them to transfer to four-year institutions or pursue other music opportunities. Students gain experience performing in ensembles and developing skills such as teamwork, time management and creative collaboration.

Juan Morales, a music major who plays guitar in one of the jazz bands, “Lynn’s Litter,” said the preparation process was both challenging and rewarding.

“You mess up a lot, and most of the time it’s straight messing up,” Morales said. “Getting prepared isn’t always fun, but when it’s ready, it’s fun.”

The band rehearsed approximately three hours each week during class and spent the semester building chemistry and comfort as a group. Performing in front of an audience, however, brought its own set of challenges.

Morales admitted that sometimes his nerves get the better of him. Despite his nerves, performing was worth it to him.

“I guess I can express myself and get the spotlight for a little bit,” he said.

Dr. Lynn Brown, the professor and director of the bands, said the band formation process adds to the learning experience.

“Usually when you join a band, you join with people who have similar tastes or who are already your friends,” Brown said. “Here, students sign up and we put the groups together.”

Brown said students not only learn to prepare music but also develop collaboration and social skills as they work toward a shared performance goal.

Audience members noticed both the effort and courage the students demonstrated. Tara Lee, a friend of one of the performers, said the concert was enjoyable despite some mistakes.

“For a beginning band class, they had a lot of mistakes, but they were happy mistakes,” Lee said. “Everyone was enjoying themselves and learning how to have fun and perform. It takes a lot of guts to get up there in front of strangers.”

The concert is not just a performance, it was a celebration of the students’ dedication and growth. After weeks of rehearsal, occasional mistakes and nerves on stage, each musician was able to collaborate, build confidence and embrace the joy of sharing their music with others.