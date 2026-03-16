In photos: A look inside SLCC’s jewelry-making class

A popular class at Salt Lake Community College is Jewelry: Culture and Creation, which teaches students how to create jewelry by hand. Students learn to make silver rings, pendants and cuffs using metals such as copper, silver, and brass.

The classroom is in the Arts and Technology Building at the Redwood Campus. Anyone walking by can see jewelry on display made by students in the class.

The course fulfills the general education art requirement, and students who take the class get to make custom jewelry while learning about the jewelry practices of other cultures.

The class is listed as ART 1040 in the class registry.