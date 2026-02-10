Customs and Border Patrol to attend SLCC Veteran Job Fair next week

Salt Lake Community College’s upcoming Veteran Job Fair will host a booth for U.S. Customs and Border Protection recruiters.

SLCC often hosts job fairs to help students network and apply for internships and jobs. This year’s Veteran Job Fair takes place Tuesday, Feb. 17, in the Student Event Center at the Taylorsville Redwood Campus. CBP is one of more than 10 recruiters looking to hire students or community members.

The announcement follows recent protests at Brigham Young University and Utah Valley University job fairs due to CBP’s attendance.

SLCC has the most diverse student body in Utah, with 28% of students identifying as Latinx and 31% as people of color. Some students have expressed concerns about CBP’s presence on campus due to increased immigration enforcement in Salt Lake City from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Are ICE and CBP the same?

Not exactly. Both agencies work under the Department of Homeland Security. CBP focuses on enforcing U.S border security by checking for weapons or drugs in trade or travel, while ICE focuses on laws and violations of immigration statuses inside the U.S. However, those roles have overlapped as Border Patrol agents have assisted in ICE raids and arrests, according to The Seattle Times.

Recent college reactions

Concerns have been expressed that CBP’s presence could lead to protests similar to those at other college campuses. It is unclear whether SLCC will see similar demonstrations next week.