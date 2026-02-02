Photos: Memories of Sundance 2026

The last Sundance Film Festival to be hosted in Utah ended its run on Feb. 1, 2026. Festivalgoers, volunteers, and celebrities celebrated creatives and innovators before the festival’s transition to Boulder, Colorado, in 2027.

Jasmine Antoine, a festivalgoer from Salt Lake City, shared their thoughts on the upcoming change of scenery for the Sundance Film Festival.

“I definitely hope that it’s a wake-up call for our state,” they said. “We need to be a little more open-minded and people-friendly. I’m totally 100% down for them [the festival] though, because Sundance deserves better.”

The Globe was on the scene to capture new memories, relived traditions, and the outcomes of a well-built community.

