Students have less than a week to file as candidates

The deadline for students interested in holding office in Salt Lake Community College Student Association during the 2026-27 school year is just a few days away.

Intent to Run Forms must be filed via Campus Groups by noon Thursday, Jan. 29. Late forms will not be accepted. Prospective candidates can also attend optional informational meetings during the week of Jan. 25-31.

SLCCSA open positions

Qualified students can run for one of three positions — SLCCSA president, vice president for academic pathways and vice president for equality and representation.

Candidates are advised to review the 2026-2027 Election Handbook, which covers eligibility and compensation.

Interested students are encouraged to attend one of the informational meetings at the Taylorsville Redwood Campus Student Center – Room 201 (Oak Room). The meetings will cover important points in the election handbook. Former office holders will speak of their experience and offer tips for running a successful campaign.

Meetings are scheduled for Monday, Jan. 26, at 1 and 2 p.m., and Tuesday, Jan. 27, at 1 and 2 p.m. A virtual option is also available through Zoom.