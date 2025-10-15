Student forum addresses concerns about tuition, program cuts

The fall 2025 Salt Lake Community College student forum took place Oct. 7 inside the Student Center at Taylorsville Redwood Campus.

During the two-hour event, SLCC students and staff gathered to hear from college leaders and ask questions about tuition, program cuts and campus improvements. Student Association President Roena Delfin moderated the forum, posing 14 pre-submitted questions from students. The panelists included SLCC President Greg Peterson, Provost of Academic Affairs Jamie Cooper, Vice President Chris Martin, and Vice President Brett Perozzi.

The topics covered in the panel discussion included shared decision-making, academic program changes, campus safety, tuition and fees, international students, inclusion and physical spaces at SLCC. One of the main concerns involved tuition and access to degree programs.

Peterson said the college is looking for ways to make education more accessible.

“We’re in conversations right now with UVU and the U. [discussing the possibility] to offer three-year degrees through them on our campus,” Peterson said.

Other questions focused on program changes and funding distribution. Many students expressed concern about program cuts, especially in ESL. Martin clarified what happened with the college’s plan to comply with Utah House Bill 265.

“What we did was not actually a cut — it was a relocation,” Martin said. “We were just asked to reinvest those dollars into other programs.”

Cooper emphasized that student voices are being heard: “Your voice matters, and we are trying to do this better.”

Students also had the opportunity to ask live questions during the open mic session. For many, the event was an important opportunity to communicate directly with decision makers.

“The student forum was a really good way for us to interact with people who make the [college] decisions about what they do with our money,” said Diana Cruz, a chemical engineering student.

“I think the student forum was super helpful in contributing to the transparency model that we are trying to implement,” said Lily Clayton, an environmental civil engineering major. “It is super important that students here got that information.”

For many students, the student forum is a reminder that their opinions and participation help shape the college’s direction.